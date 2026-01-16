Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF) Short Interest Down 39.4% in December

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 5,992,018 shares, a decline of 39.4% from the December 15th total of 9,889,003 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,745 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 57.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 103,745 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 57.8 days.

Geely Automobile Price Performance

GELYF opened at $2.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.33. Geely Automobile has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $2.70.

About Geely Automobile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited is a China-based automotive manufacturer and a subsidiary of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group. Established in 1997 by entrepreneur Li Shufu, the company has grown from a regional car assembler into one of China’s leading privately owned passenger vehicle producers. Geely Auto made its public debut on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2005 and trades over-the-counter in the U.S. under the symbol GELYF.

Geely’s core business centers on the design, development, manufacturing and sale of a broad range of passenger cars.

