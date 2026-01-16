Focused Investors LLC Buys 18,400 Shares of American Express Company $AXP

Focused Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 446,100 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the period. American Express comprises about 4.5% of Focused Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Focused Investors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $148,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Balefire LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $887,000. Baron Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in American Express by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,332 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,210,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock opened at $357.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $368.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $340.74. American Express Company has a 12 month low of $220.43 and a 12 month high of $387.49. The company has a market capitalization of $246.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The payment services company reported ($11.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($15.41). The business had revenue of ($17,139.00) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.91 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 33.41%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. American Express’s payout ratio is 22.01%.

AXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on American Express from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on American Express from $355.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, December 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $370.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $352.82.

In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $1,753,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 7,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,709,739.98. The trade was a 39.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Tabish sold 2,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.61, for a total transaction of $894,359.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,515 shares in the company, valued at $894,359.15. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 57,515 shares of company stock valued at $20,658,509 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co?brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

