Shipping Stocks To Keep An Eye On – January 13th

Viking, Scorpio Tankers, and Frontline are the three Shipping stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Shipping stocks are shares of companies that own, operate or service merchant vessels and related maritime logistics—including container, dry-bulk and tanker carriers, ports and shipyards. For investors, they tend to be highly cyclical and sensitive to global trade volumes, freight rates, fuel and charter costs, and regulatory or geopolitical events, offering leveraged upside in booms but pronounced volatility and operational risk. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Shipping stocks within the last several days.

Viking (VIK)

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

Scorpio Tankers (STNG)

Scorpio Tankers Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

Frontline (FRO)

