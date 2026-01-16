SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 5,578 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. $ESE

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 220.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 5,578 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 9.7% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 3.8% during the third quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 2,046 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 10.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 786 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 118.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 142 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ESCO Technologies

In other ESCO Technologies news, CEO Bryan H. Sayler sold 9,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,064,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 20,655 shares in the company, valued at $4,544,100. This trade represents a 31.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Phillippy sold 3,700 shares of ESCO Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $823,361.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,673.07. The trade was a 36.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 21,699 shares of company stock worth $4,778,734 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ESE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a research note on Monday. CJS Securities upgraded ESCO Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ESCO Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.50.

ESCO Technologies Stock Up 3.0%

NYSE ESE opened at $218.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $207.50 and its 200 day moving average is $204.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.59 and a 12 month high of $229.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.23.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.19. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $286.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. ESCO Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.350 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-7.800 EPS. Research analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 2.77%.

ESCO Technologies Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc is a diversified manufacturer of engineered products and systems designed to meet customers’ critical performance requirements in the test, measurement, control, and filtration of data, fluids, and gases. The company serves a wide range of end markets, including commercial aerospace, defense, industrial, medical, and communication network sectors. ESCO’s solutions are tailored to environments where reliability, precision and regulatory compliance are paramount.

Operating through multiple business segments, ESCO Technologies delivers test and measurement instruments such as RF and microwave components, signal distribution systems, and integrated test enclosures that support defense and aerospace programs.

