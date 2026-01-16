SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stake in American Financial Group, Inc. $AFG

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 226.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,167 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in American Financial Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,565,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,782,000 after purchasing an additional 44,710 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $106,707,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 602,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,049,000 after acquiring an additional 34,876 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 580,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,282,000 after purchasing an additional 77,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in American Financial Group by 29.6% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 424,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,605,000 after purchasing an additional 97,102 shares during the period. 64.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Financial Group Price Performance

AFG stock opened at $131.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.71. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.73 and a 52-week high of $150.02. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 9.66%.The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. Analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 15th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 36.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total transaction of $253,240.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,363. This trade represents a 13.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings cut American Financial Group from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.50.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc (NYSE: AFG) is a diversified holding company primarily engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. Through its flagship subsidiary, Great American Insurance Company, the firm underwrites a broad range of specialty insurance products for commercial and industrial clients, including inland marine, excess and surplus lines, executive liability, and environmental liability coverage. In addition, American Financial Group offers supplemental accident and health insurance and assumes reinsurance risks from other insurers, helping to diversify its underwriting portfolio.

The company traces its roots to 1946, when it was founded by Carl Lindner, Sr.

