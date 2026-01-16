SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 56,241 Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. $NOG

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 399.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,241 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.07% of Northern Oil and Gas worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 5.3% during the third quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 9,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 133.3% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 3.0% in the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 200.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.14.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE NOG opened at $22.55 on Friday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.88 and a 52-week high of $42.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.30.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.21. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $556.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 30th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is presently 101.69%.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc is a publicly traded independent energy company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. The company’s primary operations are concentrated in the Williston Basin, where it secures acreage positions and partners with drilling operators to advance upstream projects. Through strategic leasehold acquisitions and joint ventures, Northern Oil and Gas seeks to expand its footprint in both conventional and unconventional reservoirs.

Northern Oil and Gas employs horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing technologies to develop unconventional resource plays, particularly in the Bakken, Three Forks and Red River formations of North Dakota and Montana.

