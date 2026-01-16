Maplight Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPLT) Receives $31.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Maplight Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPLT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MPLT shares. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Maplight Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Maplight Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Maplight Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research upgraded Maplight Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Maplight Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPLT opened at $18.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.87. The firm has a market cap of $838.44 million and a PE ratio of -0.50. Maplight Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.24 and a one year high of $21.55.

Maplight Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MPLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported ($37.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by ($35.32).

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients suffering from debilitating central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. We were founded by globally recognized leaders in psychiatry and neuroscience research to address the lack of circuit-specific pharmacotherapies available for patients. Our discovery platform holds the potential to fill this void by identifying neural circuits causally linked to disease and targeting those circuits for therapeutic modulation.

