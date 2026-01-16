GlucoTrack (NASDAQ:GCTK) vs. ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) Head-To-Head Survey

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Free Report) and GlucoTrack (NASDAQ:GCTK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares ImmuCell and GlucoTrack’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmuCell 8.37% 8.00% 5.07% GlucoTrack N/A -2,311.96% -264.11%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ImmuCell and GlucoTrack, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmuCell 1 0 0 0 1.00 GlucoTrack 1 0 0 0 1.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

13.5% of ImmuCell shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of GlucoTrack shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of ImmuCell shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of GlucoTrack shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

ImmuCell has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GlucoTrack has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ImmuCell and GlucoTrack”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmuCell $26.49 million 2.27 -$2.16 million $0.26 25.54 GlucoTrack N/A N/A -$22.60 million ($34.62) -0.11

ImmuCell has higher revenue and earnings than GlucoTrack. GlucoTrack is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ImmuCell, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ImmuCell beats GlucoTrack on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ImmuCell

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and sells products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Scours and Mastitis. It offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves with claims against E. coli, coronavirus, and rotavirus; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E. coli, coronavirus, and rotavirus. The company also provides California Mastitis Test, a quick on-farm diagnostic that is used to detect somatic cell counts in milk, as well as to determine, which quarter of the udder is mastitic; and Dual-Force First Defense, a bivalent gel tube formulation. In addition, it is developing Re-Tain Drug Product, a Nisin-based intramammary treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows. It sells its products through animal health distributors. ImmuCell Corporation was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Portland, Maine.

About GlucoTrack

GlucoTrack, Inc., a medical device company, focused on the design, development, and commercialization of novel technologies for people with diabetes in the United States. It develops GlucoTrack, a noninvasive glucose monitoring device that helps people with diabetes and pre-diabetics to obtain blood glucose level readings without the pain. The company was formerly known as Integrity Applications, Inc. and changed its name to GlucoTrack, Inc. in November 2021. GlucoTrack, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Rutherford, New Jersey.

