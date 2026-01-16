Reviewing NextTrip (NASDAQ:NTRP) & TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFF)

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFF – Get Free Report) and NextTrip (NASDAQ:NTRP – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.6% of TUI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of NextTrip shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.5% of NextTrip shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TUI and NextTrip’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TUI N/A N/A N/A NextTrip -698.51% -227.31% -130.66%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TUI 0 0 1 0 3.00 NextTrip 1 1 0 0 1.50

NextTrip has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 74.22%. Given NextTrip’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NextTrip is more favorable than TUI.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TUI and NextTrip”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TUI N/A N/A N/A $0.31 33.87 NextTrip $500,000.00 78.18 -$10.12 million ($1.41) -2.04

TUI has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NextTrip. NextTrip is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TUI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

TUI beats NextTrip on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TUI

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Royalton, Mora, RIU Hotels & Resorts, Robinson, TUI Blue, TUI Magic Life, Atlantica Hotels & Resorts, Grupotel, Iberotel, Akra Hotels, TUI Suneo, and AQI brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise ships under the Hapag-Lloyd Cruises and Marella brands. The company operates travel agencies and online portals; aircraft; and cruise ships. The company was formerly known as Preussag AG and changed its name to TUI AG in June 2002. TUI AG was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Hanover, Germany.

About NextTrip

NextTrip, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of travel technology solutions in the United States. The company offers NXT2.0, a booking engine technology platform, which provides travel distributors access to an inventory. It is also involved in the provision of online leisure travel agency services for booking hotels, flights, and curated vacations. The company was formerly known as Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to NextTrip, Inc. in March 2024. NextTrip, Inc. is based in Sunrise, Florida.

