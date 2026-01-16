Analysts Set Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Target Price at $156.50

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $156.50.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ATGE shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adtalem Global Education
Insider Transactions at Adtalem Global Education
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adtalem Global Education
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 61,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after purchasing an additional 16,160 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1,816.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 217,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,552,000 after buying an additional 206,584 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co. now owns 8,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.
Adtalem Global Education Stock Up 2.3%
Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $117.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Adtalem Global Education has a 1-year low of $86.26 and a 1-year high of $156.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.68.
Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.18. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The firm had revenue of $462.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Adtalem Global Education has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Adtalem Global Education
Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) is a leading provider of postsecondary education and professional development solutions. Through a network of brands and institutions, the company delivers degree programs and continuing education in high-demand fields such as healthcare, business, technology and the sciences. Adtalem’s offerings span campus-based and online formats, catering to diverse learner needs and career stages.
The company’s portfolio includes Chamberlain University, which specializes in nursing and healthcare; Carrington College, offering career-focused programs in allied health, business and trades; Walden University, a fully online institution for graduate and undergraduate degrees; and a suite of medical and veterinary schools, including Ross University School of Medicine and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine, both located in the Caribbean.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Adtalem Global Education
- Buy Alert: $8 AI Stock
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Trump just signed it
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- Virtually Unknown AI Company Solving Trillion-Dollar Problem
Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.