EULAV Asset Management Acquires 12,000 Shares of TopBuild Corp. $BLD

EULAV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 49.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management owned 0.13% of TopBuild worth $14,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 28.3% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in TopBuild by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in TopBuild by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 1.3% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 3.5% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TopBuild

In related news, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.40, for a total transaction of $450,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 9,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,789.60. The trade was a 9.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $444.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on TopBuild from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on TopBuild from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $518.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $439.73.

TopBuild Stock Up 2.9%

NYSE:BLD opened at $500.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. TopBuild Corp. has a 12-month low of $266.26 and a 12-month high of $502.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $436.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $416.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.68.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 10.84%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 earnings per share for the current year.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE: BLD) is a leading installer and distributor of insulation and building material products serving primarily the U.S. construction market. Headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida, the company was formed in 2011 as a spin-off from ABF Freight System and has since grown through a combination of organic expansion and targeted acquisitions. TopBuild’s core mission is to enhance energy efficiency and comfort in new residential and light commercial construction projects by providing comprehensive insulation solutions and related services.

The company operates through two main segments.

Featured Articles

