Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF $SPMO Stock Holdings Increased by Fischer Investment Strategies LLC

Fischer Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 154.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,557 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF comprises about 18.5% of Fischer Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Fischer Investment Strategies LLC owned about 0.23% of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF worth $30,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPMO. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 237.8% during the second quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period.

SPMO stock opened at $119.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.24. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $78.25 and a twelve month high of $124.56.

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

