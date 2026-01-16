EULAV Asset Management Lowers Holdings in Chemed Corporation $CHE

EULAV Asset Management reduced its position in shares of Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,313 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management owned about 0.65% of Chemed worth $42,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 250,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,056,000 after buying an additional 102,597 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 0.4% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 247,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 160.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 201,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,893,000 after acquiring an additional 123,982 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chemed in the second quarter worth about $89,388,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Chemed by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 155,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,604,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CHE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Chemed from $589.00 to $572.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Chemed in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.25.
Chemed Stock Up 1.5%
Shares of Chemed stock opened at $458.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $435.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $444.55. Chemed Corporation has a 52-week low of $408.42 and a 52-week high of $623.60.
Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by ($0.12). Chemed had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $624.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Chemed has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.000-22.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chemed Corporation will post 21.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Chemed Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. Chemed’s payout ratio is 12.69%.
Insider Transactions at Chemed
In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.55, for a total value of $875,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 94,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,215,897.35. This trade represents a 2.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Chemed
Chemed Corporation is a diversified provider of essential home services and healthcare solutions in the United States. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, the company operates through two principal business segments—Roto-Rooter and Vitas Healthcare. Since its founding in 1974, Chemed has built a reputation for reliability and expertise, serving both residential and commercial customers across a broad range of markets.
The Roto-Rooter segment offers a comprehensive suite of plumbing, drain cleaning and water restoration services.
