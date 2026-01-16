Fischer Investment Strategies LLC Sells 25,010 Shares of iShares MSCI World ETF $URTH

Fischer Investment Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) by 47.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,010 shares during the period. iShares MSCI World ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Fischer Investment Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Fischer Investment Strategies LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $5,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 30,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Research LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI World ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of URTH stock opened at $189.25 on Friday. iShares MSCI World ETF has a twelve month low of $132.93 and a twelve month high of $190.13. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.01.

About iShares MSCI World ETF

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

