EULAV Asset Management Makes New $5.53 Million Investment in Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. $SSD

EULAV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 33,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,000. EULAV Asset Management owned approximately 0.08% of Simpson Manufacturing as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SSD. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 135.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Putney Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 238.4% in the second quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Philip E. Donaldson sold 2,375 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total transaction of $399,380.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,421.76. The trade was a 28.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $187.51 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.35 and a 52-week high of $197.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.21. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $623.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on SSD. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Simpson Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its Simpson Strong-Tie® brand, is a leading global supplier of structural building products. The company specializes in the design, testing, manufacture and supply of connectors, anchors, fasteners and lateral systems that enhance the safety and performance of wood, concrete and masonry structures. Its product portfolio also includes repair and strengthening systems, concrete reinforcement and high-performance adhesives used in residential, commercial and industrial construction projects.

Founded in 1956 by Barclay Simpson in Oakland, California, Simpson Manufacturing has grown from a single product business into a diversified manufacturer with worldwide operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.