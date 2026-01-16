Decent (NASDAQ:DXST) and Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Critical Contrast

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) and Decent (NASDAQ:DXST – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Montrose Environmental Group and Decent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Montrose Environmental Group -2.52% 0.17% 0.08% Decent N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Montrose Environmental Group and Decent, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Montrose Environmental Group 1 2 3 0 2.33 Decent 1 0 0 0 1.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Montrose Environmental Group currently has a consensus target price of $33.50, indicating a potential upside of 41.53%. Given Montrose Environmental Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Montrose Environmental Group is more favorable than Decent.

87.9% of Montrose Environmental Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.9% of Montrose Environmental Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Montrose Environmental Group and Decent”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Montrose Environmental Group $696.40 million 1.20 -$62.31 million ($0.91) -26.01 Decent $11.54 million 3.19 $2.10 million N/A N/A

Decent has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Montrose Environmental Group.

Summary

Montrose Environmental Group beats Decent on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects. This segment also offers technical advisory and consulting services, including regulatory compliance support and planning, environmental, ecosystem and toxicological assessments, and support during responses to environmental disruptions. The Measurement and Analysis segment tests and analyzes air, water, and soil to determine concentrations of contaminants, as well as the toxicological impact of contaminants on flora, fauna, and human health. Its services include source and ambient air testing and monitoring, leak detection, and advanced analytical laboratory services, such as storm water, wastewater, and drinking water analysis. The Remediation and Reuse segment provides engineering, design, implementation, and operations and maintenance services primarily to treat contaminated water, remove contaminants from soil, or create biogas from waste. The company serves financial, oil and gas, utilities, construction, automotive, real-estate, midstream energy, manufacturing, commodities, petrochemical, food and beverage, telecommunications, and engineering industries, as well as local, state, provincial, and federal government entities. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in North Little Rock, Arkansas.

About Decent

Decent Holding, Inc. engages in the provision of wastewater treatment by cleansing the industrial wastewater, ecological river restoration, and river ecosystem management. Its products and services include river water quality management and microbial products for water quality enhancement and pollutant cleansing purposes. The company was founded by Ding Xin Sun on January 6, 2022 and is headquartered in Yantai, China.

