Bausch Health Cos Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bausch Health Cos Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BHC. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Bausch Health Cos to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bausch Health Cos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bausch Health Cos in a report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Bausch Health Cos in a research note on Monday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Bausch Health Cos from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th.

Get Bausch Health Cos alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bausch Health Cos

Bausch Health Cos Trading Down 2.5%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bausch Health Cos

NYSE:BHC opened at $7.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.37. Bausch Health Cos has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.48, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.77.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHC. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Bausch Health Cos in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Bausch Health Cos by 1,548.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 24,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 23,451 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Bausch Health Cos by 97.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 948,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,136,000 after acquiring an additional 467,270 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Cos by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 324,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Cos by 4,134.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 673,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 657,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Cos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bausch Health Cos Inc, formerly known as Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, is a global specialty pharmaceutical company headquartered in Laval, Quebec, Canada. The company operates through two primary segments: Ophthalmology, led by its Bausch + Lomb franchise, and Diversified Brands, which encompasses prescription dermatology, gastrointestinal, neurology and branded pharmaceutical products. Bausch Health develops, manufactures and markets a range of therapeutic and over-the-counter offerings designed to address conditions such as cataracts, dry eye, glaucoma, acne, rosacea, migraine and gastrointestinal disorders.

The Ophthalmology segment under the Bausch + Lomb name provides products for eye health, including prescription drops, contact lens care solutions, intraocular lenses, surgical instruments and diagnostic devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Cos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Cos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.