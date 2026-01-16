Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) and Millennium Prime (OTCMKTS:MLMN) Head to Head Analysis

Millennium Prime (OTCMKTS:MLMN – Get Free Report) and Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Millennium Prime and Acacia Research, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Millennium Prime 0 0 0 0 0.00 Acacia Research 1 0 0 0 1.00

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Millennium Prime and Acacia Research”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Millennium Prime N/A N/A -$540,000.00 N/A N/A Acacia Research $122.31 million 2.97 -$36.06 million $0.05 75.40

Millennium Prime has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Acacia Research.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.7% of Acacia Research shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.4% of Millennium Prime shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Acacia Research shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Millennium Prime has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acacia Research has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Millennium Prime and Acacia Research’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Millennium Prime N/A N/A N/A Acacia Research 1.70% 2.45% 1.80%

Summary

Acacia Research beats Millennium Prime on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Millennium Prime

Millennium Prime, Inc. develops, acquires, and markets lifestyle brands and products for the Millennial marketplace. It focuses on marketing products in the areas of beverage, apparel, and general merchandise. Millennium Prime, Inc. was formerly known as Genio Group, Inc. The company was founded in 1969 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

About Acacia Research

Acacia is a publicly traded (Nasdaq: ACTG) company that is focused on acquiring and operating businesses across the industrial, energy and technology sectors where it believes it can leverage its expertise, significant capital base, and deep industry relationships to drive value. Acacia evaluates opportunities based on the attractiveness of the underlying cash flows, without regard to a specific investment horizon. Acacia operates its businesses based on three key principles of people, process, and performance and has built a management team with demonstrated expertise in research, transactions and execution, and operations and management.

