Analyzing Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) & Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG)

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG – Get Free Report) and Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group and Range Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group 24.17% 11.97% 10.95% Range Resources 19.64% 15.99% 8.93%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group and Range Resources”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group $5.28 million 35.80 $1.49 million N/A N/A Range Resources $2.42 billion 3.29 $266.34 million $2.38 14.12

Range Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group and Range Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Range Resources 1 14 5 1 2.29

Range Resources has a consensus price target of $41.84, suggesting a potential upside of 24.53%. Given Range Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Range Resources is more favorable than Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group.

Risk and Volatility

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has a beta of 19.21, indicating that its share price is 1,821% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Range Resources has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.9% of Range Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 63.6% of Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Range Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Range Resources beats Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group, through its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing consultation services in the Hong Kong and People's Republic of China. It offers consulting, sourcing, and marketing services. The company was formerly known as REE International, Inc. and changed its name to Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group in April 2020. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Xi'an, China.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies. The company was formerly known as Lomak Petroleum Inc. and changed its name to Range Resources Corporation in August 1998. Range Resources Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

