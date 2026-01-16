Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.6667.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PASG shares. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Passage Bio to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Monday, December 29th.

Passage Bio stock opened at $14.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.46. Passage Bio has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $20.00.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.64) by $0.20. Sell-side analysts predict that Passage Bio will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Passage Bio news, CEO William Chou sold 4,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $75,161.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 6,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,302.56. This trade represents a 38.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Passage Bio stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Passage Bio as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 53.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Passage Bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of gene therapies to treat rare, monogenic central nervous system and neuromuscular disorders. The company applies its in-house gene therapy platform to design and engineer adeno-associated virus (AAV)–based vectors that restore or replace defective genes, aiming to deliver durable treatments with a single administration.

The company’s lead programs include PBGM01, an AAV9-based therapy for GM2 gangliosidoses (Tay–Sachs and Sandhoff diseases), which is conducting a first-in-human study to assess safety and potential therapeutic benefit.

