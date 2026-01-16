National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $121.14 and last traded at $119.3150, with a volume of 175806 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $119.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NPK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised National Presto Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of National Presto Industries in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Presto Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

National Presto Industries Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm has a market cap of $853.10 million, a PE ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.09.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in National Presto Industries by 48.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,652 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 7,721 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in National Presto Industries by 2.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,735 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in National Presto Industries by 8.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in National Presto Industries in the second quarter valued at $58,000. 58.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Presto Industries

National Presto Industries, Inc is an American diversified manufacturer headquartered in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. The company operates primarily through three business segments—Housewares/Small Appliances, Defense Products, and Safety—which together supply a range of consumer and industrial markets. Founded in 1905, National Presto Industries has built a reputation for durable, user-friendly products marketed under the Presto and National Presto brands.

In its Housewares/Small Appliances segment, National Presto offers a variety of kitchen products designed to simplify home cooking and meal preparation.

