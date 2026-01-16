Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Short Interest Update

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 100,600 shares, a growth of 164.7% from the December 15th total of 38,010 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 687,336 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 687,336 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on BAYRY shares. Zacks Research downgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays raised Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $12.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.65. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $5.29 and a 52-week high of $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.21, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.66.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft is a global life sciences company headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany, with a history dating back to 1863. The company operates across three principal business areas—Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health and Crop Science—serving customers and markets worldwide. Bayer develops, manufactures and markets prescription medicines, over-the-counter healthcare products and agricultural solutions, and maintains research and development programs focused on new therapies and technologies in its core fields.

In Pharmaceuticals, Bayer focuses on prescription drugs across therapeutic areas such as cardiology, oncology, hematology and women’s health, supporting clinical development and regulatory activities for both marketed products and pipeline candidates.

