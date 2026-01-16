Brokerages Set Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) PT at $80.00

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRNX. Citizens Jmp cut their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th.

In other news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 5,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $213,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 66,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,078.20. The trade was a 7.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Isabel Kalofonos sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,870. The trade was a 74.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRNX. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,381,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574,683 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,770,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,325,000 after buying an additional 1,124,000 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the third quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 2,550,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,240,000 after acquiring an additional 207,221 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,213,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,662,000 after acquiring an additional 22,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 279.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,258,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,426,000 after acquiring an additional 926,765 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CRNX opened at $56.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 0.20. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $57.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.22.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.96) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases. The company’s proprietary platform leverages insights into hormone receptor signaling to design small-molecule candidates that address conditions driven by dysregulated hormone activity. Crinetics’ research efforts center on targeting somatostatin, vasopressin and other GPCR-mediated pathways with orally bioavailable molecules intended to improve patient convenience and adherence.

The company’s lead product candidate, paltusotine (formerly CRN04777), is a selective, non-peptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist being evaluated for the treatment of acromegaly and carcinoid syndrome diarrhea.

