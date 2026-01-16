Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Receives $386.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $386.6667.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $440.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd.

CSL opened at $366.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.95. Carlisle Companies has a 1 year low of $293.43 and a 1 year high of $435.92.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $0.14. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 40.26%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies will post 22.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth $25,000. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 61.9% in the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 68 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 527.3% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 69 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Inc is a diversified global manufacturer serving a broad array of markets with engineered products, systems and solutions. The company’s operations span several core business segments, including construction materials, fluid technologies, interconnect technologies, brake and friction systems, and engineered products. Carlisle is known for its expertise in developing high-performance building envelope solutions, precision-engineered hoses and fluid-handling components, lightweight interconnect systems for aerospace and defense, and heavy-duty brake and friction products.

Within its construction materials segment, Carlisle offers single-ply roofing membranes, polyiso insulation, and waterproofing systems designed for commercial and industrial buildings.

