Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 25,433 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the December 15th total of 45,720 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,569 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 34,569 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 15.8% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 16,939 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 14.8% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 589,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Stock Down 0.6%

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.67. The company had a trading volume of 18,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,235. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.63 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.02 and its 200-day moving average is $18.85.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Announces Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0782 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 15th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE: ETX) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The trust primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities that mature on or before the trust’s termination date in 2028, focusing on debt issued by state and local governments, authorities, and agencies across the United States.

The portfolio is diversified across sectors such as transportation, education, healthcare, utilities, and general purpose obligations, with the goal of managing credit risk and preserving capital.

