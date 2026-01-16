Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Price Target Raised to C$125.00

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Free Report) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$118.00 to C$125.00 in a research report released on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LUG. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$96.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Monday, December 8th. CIBC lifted their price target on Lundin Gold from C$116.00 to C$123.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$103.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$16.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Lundin Gold from C$65.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, October 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of C$88.73.

Lundin Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Lundin Gold stock opened at C$119.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$28.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39 and a beta of 1.21. Lundin Gold has a one year low of C$33.80 and a one year high of C$124.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$113.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$93.91.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$622.58 million for the quarter. Lundin Gold had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 29.88%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lundin Gold will post 2.5603448 earnings per share for the current year.

Lundin Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.7058 per share. This is a boost from Lundin Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th. Lundin Gold’s payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc is a Canada based company focused on its Fruta del Norte gold operation and developing its portfolio of mineral concessions in Ecuador. The Fruta del Norte deposit is located within a 150 km long copper-gold metallogenic sub-province located in the Cordillera del Condor region in southeastern Ecuador.

