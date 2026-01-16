DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Shares Up 1.2% – Still a Buy?

Shares of DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) rose 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.9191 and last traded at $0.8972. Approximately 547,351 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 590,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.8864.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DCGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of DocGo from $1.60 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of DocGo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of DocGo in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.21.

Get DocGo alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on DCGO

DocGo Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $87.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average of $1.26.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $70.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.96 million. DocGo had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DocGo Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of DocGo by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 557,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 267,259 shares during the period. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of DocGo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in DocGo by 878.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 766,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 687,911 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in DocGo by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 370,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 12,942 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in DocGo by 411.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 81,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 65,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

About DocGo

(Get Free Report)

DocGo, Inc is a U.S.-based integrated healthcare company that delivers on-demand and mobile healthcare services. The company’s business model centers on deploying customized medical clinics paired with a digital care platform to bring primary and acute care directly to patients. Through a combination of telemedicine and over-the-road medical units, DocGo addresses routine medical exams, chronic disease management, occupational health screenings, specialist consultations and urgent care interventions.

In addition to its mobile clinic fleet, DocGo’s digital platform offers 24/7 virtual care, facilitating remote consultations via video, phone or secure messaging.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DocGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.