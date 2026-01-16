ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) Trading 8% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF – Get Free Report) shot up 8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.65 and last traded at $10.65. 350 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

ams-OSRAM Stock Up 8.0%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.20 and a 200-day moving average of $12.34.

Get ams-OSRAM alerts:

About ams-OSRAM

(Get Free Report)

ams-OSRAM is a global technology company formed through the merger of Austria-based sensor specialist ams AG and German lighting manufacturer OSRAM. The combined entity develops and manufactures advanced optical solutions, including sensors, light sources, and integrated systems for a broad range of markets. Its product portfolio spans from high-performance light-emitting diodes and laser diodes to environmental, proximity, and image sensors, enabling cutting-edge capabilities in illumination, sensing and visualization.

The company’s offerings address key applications in consumer electronics, automotive and industrial sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ams-OSRAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ams-OSRAM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.