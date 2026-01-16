6D Global Technologies (OTCMKTS:SIXD) Stock Price Up 0.2% – Here’s Why

6D Global Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIXD – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.20 and last traded at $29.15. 1,093 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 3,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.10.

6D Global Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.32.

Get 6D Global Technologies alerts:

6D Global Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

6D Global Technologies, Inc (OTCMKTS:SIXD) is an emerging technology company focused on cybersecurity and blockchain-driven solutions. The firm develops integrated digital security platforms that leverage distributed ledger technology to authenticate products, safeguard supply chains and prevent counterfeiting. Alongside its blockchain offerings, 6D Global’s portfolio includes anti-drone detection and mitigation systems designed to protect critical infrastructure and sensitive sites from unauthorized unmanned aerial vehicles.

At the core of 6D Global’s product suite is a combination of AI-powered analytics, sensor fusion and secure ledger architectures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 6D Global Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 6D Global Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.