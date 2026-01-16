iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 7,315 shares, a decline of 49.5% from the December 15th total of 14,492 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,764 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 34,764 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Insurance ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000.

Get iShares U.S. Insurance ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Trading Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA:IAK traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $131.37. 78,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,420. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.97. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 1 year low of $119.23 and a 1 year high of $138.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.80 million, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.65.

About iShares U.S. Insurance ETF

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

