Northern 3 VCT (LON:NTN) Trading Down 1.8% – What’s Next?

Northern 3 VCT PLC (LON:NTN – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 81.50 and last traded at GBX 81.50. 1 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 118,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 83.

Northern 3 VCT Stock Down 1.8%

The stock has a market capitalization of £129.55 million, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 83.81 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 83.84.

Northern 3 VCT (LON:NTN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported GBX 0.20 EPS for the quarter. Northern 3 VCT had a return on equity of 2.55% and a net margin of 52.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern 3 VCT

Northern 3 VCT Company Profile

In other Northern 3 VCT news, insider John Waddell acquired 10,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 91 per share, with a total value of £9,972.69. Also, insider Christopher J. Fleetwood bought 10,975 shares of Northern 3 VCT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 91 per share, with a total value of £9,987.25. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northern 3 VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in direct and fund of funds investments. Within direct, the fund seeks to invest in middle market, later stage, mature and growth capital. Within fund of funds, it makes private equity fund investments. The fund invests in all sectors. It typically invests in the United Kingdom. The fund typically invests between £2 million ($3.11 million) and £10 million ($15.57 million) in companies with enterprise values between £10 million ($15.57 million) and £30 million ($46.77 million).

