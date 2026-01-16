Northern 3 VCT (LON:NTN) Trading Down 1.8% – What’s Next?

Northern 3 VCT PLC (LON:NTN – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 81.50 and last traded at GBX 81.50. 1 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 118,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 83.
Northern 3 VCT Stock Down 1.8%
The stock has a market capitalization of £129.55 million, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 83.81 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 83.84.
Northern 3 VCT (LON:NTN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported GBX 0.20 EPS for the quarter. Northern 3 VCT had a return on equity of 2.55% and a net margin of 52.77%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Northern 3 VCT
Northern 3 VCT Company Profile
Northern 3 VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in direct and fund of funds investments. Within direct, the fund seeks to invest in middle market, later stage, mature and growth capital. Within fund of funds, it makes private equity fund investments. The fund invests in all sectors. It typically invests in the United Kingdom. The fund typically invests between £2 million ($3.11 million) and £10 million ($15.57 million) in companies with enterprise values between £10 million ($15.57 million) and £30 million ($46.77 million).
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Northern 3 VCT
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
- Executive Order 14330: Trump’s Biggest Yet
- The Crash Has Already Started (Most Just Don’t See It Yet)
Receive News & Ratings for Northern 3 VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern 3 VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.