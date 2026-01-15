Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Short Interest Down 43.6% in December

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 13,348 shares, a decrease of 43.6% from the December 15th total of 23,658 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,151 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,151 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $135,415,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 202.6% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,612,000 after purchasing an additional 228,426 shares in the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 22.2% in the second quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 366,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,939,000 after buying an additional 66,554 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1,520.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 58,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,277,000 after buying an additional 55,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 76,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,415,000 after buying an additional 33,279 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Up 0.5%

VCR traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $407.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,941. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $285.13 and a 52-week high of $414.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $394.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $387.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.27.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). Its manufacturing segment includes industries, such as automotive, household durable goods, textiles and apparels, and leisure equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.