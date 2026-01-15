EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.64 and last traded at $24.6350, with a volume of 9364 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.50.

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.4%

The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF stock. Gibson Capital LLC boosted its position in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 613,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,807 shares during the period. EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 2.5% of Gibson Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Gibson Capital LLC owned approximately 0.84% of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF worth $12,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (BSVO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed, broad, and diverse portfolio of US-listed, small-cap stocks that appear fundamentally undervalued and have environmental, social, and governance attributes as perceived by the fund adviser. BSVO was launched on Aug 31, 2011 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

