Head-To-Head Comparison: Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR) vs. Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB – Get Free Report) and Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.6% of Aurora Cannabis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.4% of Allurion Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Aurora Cannabis shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Allurion Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Aurora Cannabis has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allurion Technologies has a beta of -0.43, indicating that its share price is 143% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Cannabis -15.96% -0.58% -0.42% Allurion Technologies -199.96% N/A -77.13%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aurora Cannabis and Allurion Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Aurora Cannabis and Allurion Technologies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Cannabis $367.13 million 0.65 $1.63 million ($0.69) -6.14 Allurion Technologies $17.21 million 1.00 -$7.20 million ($10.56) -0.18

Aurora Cannabis has higher revenue and earnings than Allurion Technologies. Aurora Cannabis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allurion Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Aurora Cannabis and Allurion Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Cannabis 1 1 0 1 2.33 Allurion Technologies 1 2 1 0 2.00

Allurion Technologies has a consensus target price of $9.25, suggesting a potential upside of 395.98%. Given Allurion Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Allurion Technologies is more favorable than Aurora Cannabis.

Summary

Aurora Cannabis beats Allurion Technologies on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aurora Cannabis

(Get Free Report)

Aurora Cannabis Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada. It is also involved in the distribution of wholesale medical cannabis in the European Union (EU); distribution of wholesale medical cannabis in various international markets, including Australia, the Caribbean, South America, and Israel; supply of propagated vegetables and ornamental plants in North America; and distribution and sale of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products. In addition, the company cultivates and sells dried cannabis, cannabis oils, capsules, edible cannabis, cannabis extracts, and soft gels, which are ingested in various ways, including smoking, vaporizing, and consumption in the form of oil, capsules, edibles, and extracts; and provides dried flowers, vapes, dried milled strains, strain-specific extracts, strain specific cannabis oils, and concentrates. Further, it offers recreational cannabis products, such as flowers, vapes, ingestibles, concentrates, extracts, and CBD products; and patient counseling and outreach services. The company's adult-use brand portfolio includes Aurora Drift, San Rafael '71, Daily Special, Whistler, Being, and Greybeard, as well as CBD brands, Reliva and KG7; and medical cannabis brands include MedReleaf, CanniMed, Aurora, Whistler Medical Marijuana Co, Pedanios, Bidiol, and CraftPlant. Aurora Cannabis Inc. is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

About Allurion Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Allurion Technologies Inc. focuses on ending obesity with a weight loss platform to treat people who are overweight. Its platform, the Allurion Program, features swallowable and procedure-less intragastric balloon for weight loss (the Allurion Balloon), as well as offers access to AI-powered remote patient monitoring tools, a proprietary behavior change program, secure messaging, and video telehealth that are delivered by the Allurion Virtual Care Suite. Allurion Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.