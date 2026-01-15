Sen. John Boozman Sells Off Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Senator John Boozman (R-Arkansas) recently sold shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). In a filing disclosed on January 13th, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Motorola Solutions stock on December 17th.

Senator John Boozman also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) on 12/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) on 12/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) on 12/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) on 12/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) on 12/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) on 12/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) on 12/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Tradr 2X Long SPY Monthly ETF (NASDAQ:SPYM) on 12/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 12/17/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) on 12/17/2025.

MSI traded up $5.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $394.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,328,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,945. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $376.98 and its 200-day moving average is $422.82. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $359.36 and a 1 year high of $492.22.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 118.48%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.84%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,171,959 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,139,015,000 after purchasing an additional 286,366 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,386,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,292,310,000 after buying an additional 490,354 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,681,622 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,237,985,000 after buying an additional 101,408 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,386,899 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,839,569,000 after buying an additional 51,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,433,482 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,570,096,000 after acquiring an additional 31,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $465.00 to $443.00 in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Motorola Solutions from $509.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $491.86.

John Boozman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Arkansas. He assumed office on January 3, 2011. His current term ends on January 3, 2029. Boozman (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Arkansas. He won in the general election on November 8, 2022. Boozman won re-election in 2016. He faced Democrat Conner Eldridge, Libertarian Frank Gilbert, and write-in candidate Jason Tate in the general election. Arkansas’ U.S. Senate race was rated as safely Republican in 2016. Boozman began his political career in the U.S. House. He won a special election in 2001 and served in that position until his election to the Senate in 2010. Prior to his political career, Boozman worked as an optometrist. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Boozman is an average Republican member of Congress, meaning he will vote with the Republican Party on the majority of bills. Below is an abbreviated outline of Boozman’s academic, professional, and political career: 2011-Present: U.S. Senator from Arkansas 2001-2011: U.S. Representative from Arkansas 1977: Graduated from Southern College of Optometry

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

