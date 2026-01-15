Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Purchases Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). In a filing disclosed on January 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in General Mills stock on December 19th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) on 12/30/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 12/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) on 12/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 12/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 12/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) on 12/24/2025.

GIS remained flat at $45.62 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,186,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,806,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of -0.06. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $42.78 and a one year high of $67.35.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 13.51%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. General Mills has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.580-3.790 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 52.47%.

GIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 19th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $63.00 price objective on shares of General Mills and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth $9,507,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its stake in General Mills by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 584,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,937,000 after acquiring an additional 41,394 shares during the last quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth about $1,315,000. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

In other General Mills news, insider Paul Joseph Gallagher sold 1,500 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total transaction of $72,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 48,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,549.20. The trade was a 3.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

General Mills, Inc (NYSE: GIS) is a multinational consumer foods company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of branded food products. Its product categories include ready-to-eat and hot cereals, baking mixes and ingredients, snacks and bars, refrigerated and frozen doughs, yogurt and other dairy products, and a variety of shelf-stable meals and meal components. The company’s portfolio features widely recognized consumer brands across grocery store, mass channel and foodservice outlets.

Founded in the early 20th century and incorporated under its current name in 1928, General Mills has grown through both internal brand development and strategic expansion to become a global food company.

