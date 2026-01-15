Scandium Canada (CVE:SCD) Stock Price Down 20.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of Scandium Canada Ltd. (CVE:SCDGet Free Report) dropped 20.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 5,926,916 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 151% from the average daily volume of 2,358,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$73.65 million, a PE ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 4.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.08.

Scandium Canada Company Profile

Scandium Canada Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, scandium, and base metal deposits. It also holds 100% interests in the Crater Lake project comprising 96 contiguous claims covering an area of 47 square kilometers located to the northeast of Schefferville, Quebec; and the Opawica project, which includes 42 contiguous claims covering an area of 23.45 square kilometers situated the Gand and Lesperance townships. In addition, the company holds interests in the La Ronciere project, which consists of 45 mining claims covering an area of 25.1 square kilometers in Gand and La Roncière townships.

