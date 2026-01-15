Scandium Canada (CVE:SCD) Stock Price Down 20.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of Scandium Canada Ltd. (CVE:SCD – Get Free Report) dropped 20.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 5,926,916 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 151% from the average daily volume of 2,358,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Key Headlines Impacting Scandium Canada

Here are the key news stories impacting Scandium Canada this week:

Positive Sentiment: Regulatory resumption — The Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization lifted the trading suspension, allowing shares to trade again, which restores market access and liquidity (removes an immediate procedural overhang). Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption – SCD

Regulatory resumption — The Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization lifted the trading suspension, allowing shares to trade again, which restores market access and liquidity (removes an immediate procedural overhang). Neutral Sentiment: Company clarification — Scandium Canada issued statements saying there is no undisclosed material information and that no corporate news explains the recent surge in trading; that reduces the risk of an imminent corrective disclosure but does not add new growth catalysts. Scandium Canada Confirms No Undisclosed Material Information

Company clarification — Scandium Canada issued statements saying there is no undisclosed material information and that no corporate news explains the recent surge in trading; that reduces the risk of an imminent corrective disclosure but does not add new growth catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Prior trading halt flagged unusual activity — Regulators previously halted SCD trading citing unusual market activity, which can heighten investor caution and volatility even after resumption. Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trading Halt – SCD

Prior trading halt flagged unusual activity — Regulators previously halted SCD trading citing unusual market activity, which can heighten investor caution and volatility even after resumption. Negative Sentiment: Sector risk profile — A Globe and Mail piece highlights why scandium projects entail high technical, permitting and market risks; that broader risk narrative can keep valuation multiples compressed for small explorers like SCD. Several Canadian stocks have projects involving this rare earth metal. Here’s why risks are high

Scandium Canada Stock Down 18.5%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$73.65 million, a PE ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 4.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.08.

Scandium Canada Company Profile

Scandium Canada Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, scandium, and base metal deposits. It also holds 100% interests in the Crater Lake project comprising 96 contiguous claims covering an area of 47 square kilometers located to the northeast of Schefferville, Quebec; and the Opawica project, which includes 42 contiguous claims covering an area of 23.45 square kilometers situated the Gand and Lesperance townships. In addition, the company holds interests in the La Ronciere project, which consists of 45 mining claims covering an area of 25.1 square kilometers in Gand and La Roncière townships.

