FIH Mobile (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

FIH Mobile Limited (OTCMKTS:FXCNY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.22, but opened at $22.13. FIH Mobile shares last traded at $22.13, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

FIH Mobile Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.18 and a 200 day moving average of $19.99.

Get FIH Mobile alerts:

FIH Mobile Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FIH Mobile Limited is a Hong Kong–based provider of end-to-end manufacturing and design services for mobile devices and related technologies. As a key subsidiary of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, Ltd. (also known as Foxconn), the company delivers contract manufacturing, product development and supply chain management solutions to smartphone and consumer electronics brands worldwide.

The company’s service offerings span original design manufacturing (ODM) and electronic manufacturing services (EMS) for a range of devices, including smartphones, tablets, wearable products and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FIH Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIH Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.