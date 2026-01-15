REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Stock Price Down 6.7% – What’s Next?

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.99 and last traded at $13.9470. 468,091 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 687,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on RGNX shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Leerink Partners upped their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on REGENXBIO from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

REGENXBIO Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.22 and a 200 day moving average of $10.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.07.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $29.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.41 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 78.29% and a negative net margin of 110.29%. Research analysts forecast that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of REGENXBIO

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 2,247.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 620,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after purchasing an additional 594,161 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 151.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 414,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after buying an additional 249,156 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,123,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 78.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 13,458 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc is a clinical?stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of gene therapies using its proprietary NAV® AAV (adeno?associated virus) platform. The company engineers next?generation AAV vectors designed to deliver functional genes to targeted cells, aiming to address a range of rare genetic diseases and ocular, metabolic and neurologic disorders. REGENXBIO’s pipeline features several product candidates in various stages of preclinical and clinical development, including RGX-314 for wet age?related macular degeneration, RGX-121 for mucopolysaccharidosis II (Hunter syndrome) and RGX-121 for other rare lysosomal storage diseases.

In addition to its internally funded programs, REGENXBIO has established partnerships with major biopharmaceutical companies to advance its NAV technology.

Featured Stories

