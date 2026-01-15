Andersen Group (NYSE:ANDG) Stock Rating Upgraded by William Blair

Andersen Group (NYSE:ANDG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at William Blair to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Andersen Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Baird R W raised Andersen Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded Andersen Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Andersen Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

NYSE:ANDG traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.78. The company had a trading volume of 205,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,018. Andersen Group has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $27.51.

Our mission is to deliver exceptional client service grounded in integrity, transparency, and excellence. Since our founding in 2002, we have experienced rapid and sustained growth, powered by our people, our values and our relentless commitment to innovative, client-focused solutions. Building on the rich traditions and culture of the former Arthur Andersen, we are driven by a bold vision to lead in a complex global marketplace, creating lasting value for our clients, our people and our investors.

