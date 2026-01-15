Adamera Minerals (CVE:ADZ) Shares Down 12.5% – Should You Sell?

Adamera Minerals Corp. (CVE:ADZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 12.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 218,006 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 116,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Adamera Minerals Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.07.

About Adamera Minerals

Adamera Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for precious metals. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, copper, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties are the Cooke Mountain, Empire Creek, Buckhorn 2.0, Talisman, and Flaghill located in Washington State, the United States. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

