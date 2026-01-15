Cory Reed Sells 12,000 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) insider Cory Reed sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $6,120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 20,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,603,920. This represents a 36.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $3.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $515.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 675,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,745. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $476.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $481.67. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $404.42 and a fifty-two week high of $533.78. The firm has a market cap of $139.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by ($0.03). Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $12.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.55 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Deere & Company

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 35.01%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Deere & Company by 30.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 364,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,143,000 after acquiring an additional 85,351 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 24,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,204,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at $3,615,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $4,550,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on DE. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Wall Street Zen cut Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Deere & Company from $488.00 to $467.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $524.20.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, commonly known by its brand John Deere, is a global manufacturer of agricultural, construction and forestry machinery, as well as turf care equipment and power systems. Founded in 1837 by blacksmith John Deere—who developed a polished steel plow to improve tillage in tough prairie soils—the company is headquartered in Moline, Illinois, and has grown into one of the largest and most recognizable names in equipment manufacturing worldwide.

The company’s principal businesses include a broad portfolio of agricultural equipment such as tractors, combines, planters, sprayers, harvesters and tillage implements, complemented by precision agriculture technologies and telematics that support farm management, yield optimization and equipment connectivity.

