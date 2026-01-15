Daxor Corporation (NASDAQ:DXR) Short Interest Up 159.8% in December

Daxor Corporation (NASDAQ:DXR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 8,248 shares, an increase of 159.8% from the December 15th total of 3,175 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,196 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,196 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Daxor in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

NASDAQ:DXR traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $13.55. 1,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,749. Daxor has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $14.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.99.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Daxor stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Daxor Corporation (NASDAQ:DXR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Daxor as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daxor Corporation is a medical diagnostics company focused on providing precise blood volume analysis to support patient management in critical care, surgical, cardiology and nephrology settings. The company’s core offering, the BVA?100 Blood Volume Analyzer, employs radiolabeled albumin techniques to deliver accurate measurements of total blood volume, red cell mass and plasma volume. By quantifying a patient’s fluid status, Daxor aims to help clinicians tailor therapies for conditions such as anemia, heart failure and fluid overload.

In addition to the BVA?100 analyzer, Daxor supplies reagent kits, calibration standards and software for data analysis and reporting.

