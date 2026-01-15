Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Shares Down 6.9% – What’s Next?

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) was down 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.83 and last traded at $20.6950. Approximately 219,871 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 944,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on PCRX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Barclays began coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Friday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Pacira BioSciences Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 5.26. The stock has a market cap of $906.24 million, a P/E ratio of 46.79 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.20.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $179.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Pacira BioSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Pacira BioSciences

In other Pacira BioSciences news, CFO Shawn Cross sold 15,896 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $397,876.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 56,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,937.50. The trade was a 22.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Slonin sold 3,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $95,396.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 178,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,861.03. This represents a 2.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 34,336 shares of company stock valued at $851,868 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pacira BioSciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 175.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the third quarter worth $80,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 17.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing non-opioid, non-addictive pain management and regenerative health solutions. The company’s flagship product, EXPAREL, is a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension designed to provide long-lasting postsurgical analgesia. EXPAREL is used by clinicians across a broad range of surgical procedures to reduce reliance on opioid medications and to help manage acute postoperative pain.

In addition to its marketed offering, Pacira maintains an active pipeline of investigational products aimed at addressing unmet needs in pain management and inflammation control.

