T. Rowe Price International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TOUS) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of T. Rowe Price International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TOUS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 511,075 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 112% from the previous session’s volume of 240,649 shares.The stock last traded at $35.8040 and had previously closed at $35.84.

T. Rowe Price International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.0%

The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.42 and a 200 day moving average of $33.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T. Rowe Price International Equity ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price International Equity ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price International Equity ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price International Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 152,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price International Equity ETF by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. TPG Advisors LLC now owns 12,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price International Equity ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price International Equity ETF (TOUS) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on total market equity. TOUS is an actively managed fund that aims to invest in stocks of any capitalization that are attractively priced and perceived to have high potential for growth

