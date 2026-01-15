T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,224,483 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 841,697 shares.The stock last traded at $38.7650 and had previously closed at $38.53.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Trading Up 0.7%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.49. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Trading of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 41,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 435,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,649,000 after purchasing an additional 16,648 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 137,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 168,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

