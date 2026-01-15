Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Prosus N.V. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.91, but opened at $12.42. Prosus shares last traded at $12.3350, with a volume of 69,540 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PROSY shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Monday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Prosus Stock Down 2.8%

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.69.

Prosus is a global consumer internet group and investment company that focuses on creating and scaling technology businesses across classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, and e?commerce. Formed as a publicly listed entity in 2019 out of the broader Naspers organization, Prosus combines operating platforms with long?term strategic equity investments in digital companies, seeking to capture growth in online consumer services and financial technology.

The company’s portfolio includes a mix of majority?owned operating businesses and minority stakes in high?growth internet companies.

