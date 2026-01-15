Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Shares Down 8.5% – Time to Sell?

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) shares traded down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.00 and last traded at $7.8650. 47,390 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 91,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.60.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FBYD shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Falcon’s Beyond Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $905.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.92 and a beta of -1.80.

Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Falcon’s Beyond Global had a negative return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 10.57%.The firm had revenue of $4.05 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBYD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Falcon’s Beyond Global by 434.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 439,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 357,589 shares in the last quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Falcon’s Beyond Global by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 43,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 19,157 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 9,082 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global by 8,008.5% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc is an experiential entertainment development enterprise. It connects the world by bringing stories to life through theme parks, resorts, animation, consumer products, gaming, and movies. The company propels intellectual property activations concurrently across physical and digital experiences through three core business units. Falcon’s Creative Group is a themed entertainment and master planning firm. Falcon’s Beyond Destinations develops, owns, and operates global entertainment destinations from resorts, theme parks, and attractions to retail, dining and location-based entertainment venues.

