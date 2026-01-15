Yankuang Energy Group (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,752 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 1,600 shares.The stock last traded at $14.1650 and had previously closed at $14.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Yankuang Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yankuang Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Get Yankuang Energy Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on YZCAY

Yankuang Energy Group Stock Down 0.0%

Yankuang Energy Group Company Profile

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.63. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.25.

(Get Free Report)

Yankuang Energy Group Co, Ltd. is a state-owned enterprise based in Jining, Shandong Province, China, primarily engaged in coal mining and comprehensive energy services. As one of the largest coal producers in Shandong, the company’s core operations include the exploration, extraction and processing of thermal and coking coal. In addition to its traditional coal business, Yankuang Energy Group has extended its operations into coal chemical production, power generation and related engineering services to support China’s broader energy transition.

The company’s coal chemical segment produces a range of downstream products, including methanol, ammonia, fertilizers and other industrial chemicals derived from coal gasification processes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yankuang Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yankuang Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.