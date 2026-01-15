Swedbank (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Swedbank AB (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 12,375 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 15,160 shares.The stock last traded at SEK 37.37 and had previously closed at SEK 36.62.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SWDBY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Swedbank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Swedbank in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Swedbank in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swedbank in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Swedbank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

The company has a market cap of $42.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of SEK 33.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of SEK 30.19.

Swedbank (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported SEK 0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of SEK 0.64 by SEK 0.15. The company had revenue of SEK 1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of SEK 1.73 billion. Swedbank had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 15.55%. On average, analysts predict that Swedbank AB will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Swedbank AB is a major Swedish banking group headquartered in Stockholm that provides a broad range of financial services to retail, corporate and institutional clients. The bank’s operations focus on traditional banking functions such as deposit-taking, lending and payment services, as well as wealth management and insurance solutions. Swedbank’s franchise is centered on serving households, small and medium-sized enterprises and larger corporate customers, with an emphasis on everyday banking and long-term client relationships.

Products and services offered by Swedbank include savings and current accounts, mortgages and consumer lending, business loans and transaction banking, payment and card services, and digital banking platforms.

